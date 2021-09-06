ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stake Lessened by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,837 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 3.09% of ICU Medical worth $134,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ICUI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.78. 2,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,355. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.18 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.51.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

