IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 1,244 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $392,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,247 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $102,877.50.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

