IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $50.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.56. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.8522 dividend. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

