Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $1.19 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $35.61 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

