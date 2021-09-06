Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) is one of 881 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Indaptus Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -131.09% -92.04% Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors -3,572.15% -116.09% -26.84%

37.0% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -$14.13 million -0.54 Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $121.89 million -2.63

Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Indaptus Therapeutics. Indaptus Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Indaptus Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Indaptus Therapeutics Competitors 4967 18438 40182 773 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.53%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics competitors beat Indaptus Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention. The company is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

