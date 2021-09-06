Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Ingevity stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.