Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $602,812.34 and $2,682.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00065808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00153498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00217510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.88 or 0.07530380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,434.71 or 0.99880014 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.00961929 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

