Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

IPHA stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $486.86 million and a PE ratio of -20.50.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.