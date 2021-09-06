Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $28,082.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $28,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TURN opened at $7.35 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

