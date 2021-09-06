Insider Buying: Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Buys A$6,675,944.42 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Magnus Nicolin acquired 184,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$36.18 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,675,944.42 ($4,768,531.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6089 dividend. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous Final dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

