Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Purchases $70,515.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,606,908.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter bought 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00.

FFIN stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

