Insider Buying: Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Acquires 88 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £200.64 ($262.14).

On Thursday, August 5th, Charles Sweeney acquired 88 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £197.12 ($257.54).

NEXS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59. The company has a market capitalization of £103.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

