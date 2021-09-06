Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $631,013.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total transaction of $631,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,676.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVNA stock opened at $328.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.56. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

