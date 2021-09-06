Insider Selling: Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Insider Sells $29,063,400.00 in Stock

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MLNK stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Project Angel Parent LLC has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

