Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 6,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81.

LOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

