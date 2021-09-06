Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 6,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81.
LOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
