Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 9,063 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $54,468.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $3.15 on Monday. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

LOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.