Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 7,667 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average is $191.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

