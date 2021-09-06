Insider Selling: Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Sells 180,000 Shares of Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Matthew Briers sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £1,839,600 ($2,403,449.18).

Matthew Briers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Briers sold 190,000 shares of Wise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £1,839,200 ($2,402,926.57).

On Thursday, July 8th, Matthew Briers sold 199,990 shares of Wise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 960 ($12.54), for a total value of £1,919,904 ($2,508,366.87).

LON WISE traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,023.96 ($13.38). The company had a trading volume of 730,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,682. Wise plc has a 52-week low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

WISE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

