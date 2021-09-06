Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Sells $146,240.83 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at $146,240.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wrap Technologies stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRAP. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

