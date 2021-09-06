Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Cap of $8.99 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $1,383.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,032,932 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

