Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

