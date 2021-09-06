Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $381.57 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

