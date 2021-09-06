Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Position Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $167.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

