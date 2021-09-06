Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 849,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.39.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

