IOST Price Up 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $327.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.90 or 0.00277272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00016158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00139607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.00817337 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

