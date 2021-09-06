iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.47 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.50.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.