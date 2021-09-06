iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 169,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

