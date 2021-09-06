iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. 41,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,795. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74.

