iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.34% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after buying an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $47.26. 17,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

