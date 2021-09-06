iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $123.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $116.49 and a twelve month high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

