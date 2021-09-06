iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000.

IBMM stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

