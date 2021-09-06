iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMQ opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

