iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $82,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

