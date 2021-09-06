iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $275.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

