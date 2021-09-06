J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQJ. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $35.33 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

