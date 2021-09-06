J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 42,937 shares worth $2,635,647. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

REGI opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

