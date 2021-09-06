J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $72,000 Investment in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $995.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.