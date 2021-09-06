Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 29th

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend by 38.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

