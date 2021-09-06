Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $41,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $175.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

