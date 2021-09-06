Jake Singleton Sells 2,614 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jake Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24.

Shares of JYNT opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

