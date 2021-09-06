Jake Singleton Sells 2,614 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jake Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24.
Shares of JYNT opened at $107.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $108.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JYNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
