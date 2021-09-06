James Nathan Jones Sells 2,092 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Nathan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, James Nathan Jones sold 1,042 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.90, for a total transaction of $342,713.80.
- On Monday, August 2nd, James Nathan Jones sold 1,041 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total transaction of $339,896.91.
Shares of STMP stock opened at $328.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.98 and a 200-day moving average of $232.74.
STMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Stamps.com Company Profile
Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.
