Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,889,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

