JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,097.50 ($14.34).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,032.50 ($13.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 952.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 907.79. The firm has a market cap of £10.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,050.63 ($13.73).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

