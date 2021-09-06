Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

CPLP stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $251.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

