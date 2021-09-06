Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

HCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

