Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Chewy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chewy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chewy by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Chewy by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.