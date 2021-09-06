Jefferies Financial Group Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $525.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.55.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day moving average of $386.61. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

