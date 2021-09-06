Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.78 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

