Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.78 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.82.
Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
