Jet2’s (JET2) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their under review rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of LON:JET2 traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,171 ($15.30). 188,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,205.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,300.13. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.72.

In other Jet2 news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

