JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,437 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.53. 4,437,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,221. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.